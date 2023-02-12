Why I’m speaking up against injustice, oppression in Ukraine – Mex

Maxym (Max) Yezhova is a famous dancer and choreographer of Ukrainian-Nigerian origin. Born in Kharkiv, the second-largest city located in northeast Ukraine, Maxym’s mother is Ukrainian, while his father is from Nigeria, but he was raised mostly by his aunt and grandmother. Maksym’s mother and grandmother lived in Kharkiv when the war began, and Russians heavily bombed the city.

Despite Maxym and his sister’s many requests, grandmother refused to leave Kharkiv because it’s the only home she has known for years, keeping memories of her life. However, the mother, a nurse, has stayed back to help people at the local hospital, where scores of civilians arrive, wounded by the persistent shelling that Russia continues to cynically refer to as the “liberation” of the region. Yezhov’s uncle has been on the frontlines since the beginning of the war, barely escaping death several times.

Maxym and his father have not been in touch for 23 years, but a couple of years ago, Yezhov went to Nigeria to see his father’s big family.

Today, his father is a big advocate for peace in Ukraine and is trying hard to contribute to stopping Russia’s aggression. Not just because of his son’s well-being but for the sake of spreading the truth about Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in times when Russian propaganda has covered the news.

At first, like many others, Maxym was stunned and found it hard to believe that Ukraine was under Russia’s full-scale invasion. He stated, “I’ve worked hard for what I had at home, and everything disappeared in one day. Of course, titles and awards remained, but who needs them when there is a war going on.”

Maxym cut ties with his Ukrainian colleagues that stood on the Russian side, while he did everything he could to support Ukraine. He immediately joined a Charitable Foundation, “Svitly”, and Volunteer Center, “Pechersk,” – the volunteer center of Svitlana Legka. “Svitly” currently cares for children’s inclusive center, kindergarten, hospice, and military personnel. The fund distributes aid and holds charity concerts and sports competitions.

Maxym has not looked back since then, has continued his volunteering work, and has been involved in many funds and initiatives around the country. But, after the Russians shelled the city, killed numerous peaceful citizens, and destroyed water, light, and heat supply systems, the sister persuaded the grandmother to leave Kharkiv.

Like millions of Ukrainians, Maxym lost his job and projects because of the war. But the silver lining came a couple of months later when he was invited to participate in the “Dancing with the Stars” contest in Georgia together with a top Ukrainian singer Olha Polyakova.

They are the only Ukrainian couple on the TV show, and their performances are all about Ukraine – Ukrainian flags, Ukrainian songs, and national apparel.

Maxym believes this is a way to keep Ukraine on the international agenda. So everyone remembers about the war in his country, and the atrocities and Russian crimes of this war committed against regular people.

For the Ukrainian-Nigerian, with the silver medalist of the “Dancing with the Stars” contest in Ukraine, life changed in a matter of a day. In this exclusive interview with MIFTAUDEEN RAJI, Mxym revealed how the long-running Russia-Ukraine war made him a true patriot and why he’s speaking against the oppression meted out on the Ukrainian people.

Excerpts:

What inspires you in choreography?

Choreography (dance) is my life where something new happens every single day. For me dancing is everything – first holidays, first fights, first relationships, first love, first TV projects! It’s all thanks to dancing!

It’s a form of expression with no limits – imagine you can show happiness, pain, love, desperation, hope and all the other strong emotions through dancing. And everyone around the world would understand what you are saying because dance is a universal international language that doesn’t need a translation. It’s this powerful, energetic, unique force that unites people across the globe who speak different languages, believes in different gods, and follow other traditions.”

You are the silver medalist of the Dancing with the Stars competition in Ukraine in 2018.

How would you describe the moment of victory?

Well, second place is not a victory, to be honest, but it was fascinating. Dancing on a TV project was a new challenge for me. We worked on this for a long time, and the journey was arduous, but in the end, we did it! But I’m the kind of person who doesn’t give up. For me, silver is a sign that I need to work even harder, and invest more effort, creativity, and energy to do better next time. It gives me the motivation to aim for higher goals in my career.

I think it works equally in Ukraine, Nigeria, and the world as a whole. You need to work on yourself, invest in your talent, learn new skills, grow and develop. I am sure that my work and my dance are a way to express myself not only as a person, but as a Ukrainian and as a Nigerian. I feel this powerful mix of cultures in me, and I am proud of what I can achieve because of it!

How do you feel about your Ukrainian colleagues who are pro-Russian?

Some even remain in Russia, despite what’s going on in Ukraine.

People who chose the aggressor’s side stopped to exist for me. I’m not sure what their reasons for supporting those crimes are, but I have no excuse for that inhumanity. When your country is invaded with no reason for that, you don’t choose the side of the aggressor; it’s just wrong! Even if it’s not your nation that’s being oppressed, and injustice happening far away, you still have to stand up for these people. Because silence or support encourages oppressors to act more aggressively. And once they are encouraged, who says Russia or any other similar authoritarian regime will stop at just one nation? By now, Russia has been occupying its neighboring countries for many years – like Georgia, Chechnya and so many others, and its “appetite” has only grown. So, there is light on the side of Ukraine – and then there is darkness on the side of the invaders. Every choice matters.

How was it for you growing up as an AfroUkrainian?

Honestly, in Ukraine, I’ve never been discriminated against based on my skin color or because I mainly spoke Russian for more than 23 years. Ukrainian society is very diverse, full of loving, talented people from different backgrounds and with different beliefs. I’ve always felt like a valuable community member, which has helped me come to where I am today. Ukraine is where I carved my way through dancing and appeared on the famous “Dancing with the Stars” project at the age of just 20. I’m not sure I’d be able to achieve the same heights elsewhere, without the support system I had in Ukraine, such as my family, friends, and colleagues. I’d forever be grateful to my country and my family for the opportunities that it has presented.

Has the war in Ukraine affected your career?

Like millions of people, I lost my job and income, but I’m grateful that my family is alive. Russian troops have killed so many Ukrainian civilians that we are lucky to have survived so far. I had no financial safety net, and, to be honest, it was tough, but all this is nothing compared to the loss of my home and loved ones. I have talked about it with my father and his family in Nigeria and they understand what it means to fear for the lives of people around you. Armed conflicts have killed innocent people across Nigeria as well. But I’m hopeful for the future, and believe that Ukraine will defeat the aggressor and come out of this war as a strong and free nation. And I’m hopeful that people in Nigeria will live in peace. And surely I hope that we can support each other this way – Ukraine needs a Nigerian voice for it, as Nigeria can count on Ukraine’s support for its freedom and development.

Do you plan to help young talents in Ukraine and/or Nigeria?

Yes, of course, I am a dance coach and train children. Some of them have already won championships in Baku, so yes, definitely! I’d like to have my Nigerian pupils in my dance class someday. Still, I understand the risk of the war is making this impossible for now. I believe the new generation of dancers would come with different goals and talents. Years from now, they will tell the story of Ukraine through their dances, representing the country’s culture, traditions, and identity. No matter how hard Russia tries to destroy the Ukrainian identity and “cleanse” the country, it won’t succeed. Ukraine is an independent nation and it will stay an independent nation. And that’s where my young students will build their careers in the future. Not in Russia and not in Russia’s colony.

Having Nigerian roots, do you think choreography is appreciated in Nigeria and Africa?

I think choreography is a part of life, whether in Ukraine, Nigeria, or elsewhere. I came across a channel on social media – Masaka Kids Africana – that shows amazing videos of kids dancing to world-famous songs. African people have a natural talent for choreography. I guess my Nigerian roots also contributed to my career as a Ukrainian dancer. For that, I could only say – thank you, Africa and Nigeria in particular.

Africa has a high number of malnourished children and a poverty index; do you plan to use your talent to raise awareness of the need to address the problems in Africa?

I’m devastated by hunger and poverty in Africa and have participated in multiple charity projects as a dancer organized by the “Svitly” fund. When you are blessed with a voice to speak and a platform to use, why not use it to benefit those in need? The more people speak up, the quicker the effort grows and the more likely country leaders are to take necessary actions. So, speaking up is always the right way to go, whether it’s for children in Africa or Ukraine, or generally people living through injustice. No one person’s suffering is more or less worthy than another’s, meaning we should work equally as hard on helping African children as saving Ukrainian children from an aggressor.

Do you think about cooperation with African colleagues?

I believe there are many talented African dancers, and I’d be honored to work with them. It would be an incredible opportunity for me to grow professionally and personally. Such collaborations could serve to strengthen ties between Ukraine and Africa. Culture may be far from politics, but it’s part of life and part of a nation’s identity. And most importantly, culture, unlike politics, speaks to people directly, from the heart to heart, soul to soul, without the need for translation. That’s why it is so powerful and that’s why I love it so much. So, creating something by combining Ukrainian culture with African would produce extraordinary, yet unique results. I can’t wait to have an opportunity like this.

Where do you see yourself in the next 10 years?

I see myself as a happy father living with a big family, in a big beautiful house, in strong, peaceful Ukraine.