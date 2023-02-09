Why I’m close to Ortom – Wike

Ortom and Wike

….commends Benue counterpart for building modern palaces for paramount rulers

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has given reasons why he has a very good relationship with his Benue State counterpart, Governor Samuel Ortom saying he endeared himself to him by his firm belief in the principles of equity, fairness, and justice.

The Rivers Governor made this known, on Thursday, at the commissioning of the ultra-modern palace, residence, and office complex built by the Benue State government for the paramount ruler of the Idoma tribe, the Ochi’Idoma in Otukpo, the traditional headquarters of Benue South District.

He recalled that last year he was in Gboko for the commissioning of a similar ultra-modern palace, residence, and office complex for the paramount ruler of the Tiv tribe, the Tor Tiv saying by providing edifices for the two paramount rulers of the state the Governor had demonstrated his commitment to ensuring fairness in his dealings.

He said “what Governor Ortom has done by giving these two paramount rulers befitting palaces is a clear demonstration of equity fairness and justice. That is why my friendship with him will continue to grow because he is a man who believes in equity fairness and justice.”

On his part, Governor Samuel Ortom commended Governor Wike for always standing with the people of Benue in their trying times saying the people would not forget his show of love and friendship.

The Governor who pointed out the key roles traditional rulers play to ensuring peace and stability in the state said on several occasions “I have received tremendous support and help from traditional rulers. Words of wisdom at all times come from them.”

The paramount ruler of the Idoma kingdom, HRM Ochi’Idoma, John Odogbo commended Governor Ortom for putting up the befitting edifice and prayed to God to bless him.

The Royal father said the complex would no doubt become a tourist attraction. He also prayed for a day when the people of Benue South would produce a governor for the state.

On his part, the Convener of the Benue Rebirth Movement, AVM Monday Morgan (retd), commended Governor Ortom for an epoch-making event saying “it will remain in our hearts and minds for long and it should translate to the people of Benue South producing a governor in the state.”

The Benue state Head of Service, Mrs. Veronica Onyeke, who recalled that she was the first female to occupy the position in the state also commended the Governor for being the first to appoint an Idoma son as the Chief Judge of the state.

The Tor Tiv and Chairman Benue State Traditional Council, HRM Prof. James Ayatse who thanked Governor Ortom for lifting the traditional institutions in the state said “you are living a legacy for which that the generation yet unborn will remember you.”

On his part, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences Otupko, FUHSO, Prof. Innocent Ujah said many never believed or dreamt that the Ochi’Idoma would get such a befitting palace. He commended Governor for making it happen and for ceding for free, the General Hospital Otukpo to FUHSO as the takeoff teaching hospital, saying it was an attribute of a leader who desired the best for his people.

Also former Senate President, David Mark thanked the Governor for the edifice which he said had made the paramount ruler and all Idoma people proud.

Speaking on behalf of those conferred with Chieftaincy titles by the Ochi’Idoma, Gen Lawrence Onoja (retd) who appreciated the royal father for the honour said with him on the throne all the evil in the Idoma land would be cleansed and the people would be united.

The high point of the event was the conferment of chieftaincy titles on Governor Ortom and his wife Eunice, Governor Wike, and Generals Onoja and Ode Edeh.