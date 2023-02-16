Why Ikorodu port records low patronage

By Godfrey Bivbere

The Chartered Institute of Export and Commodity Brokers of Nigeria CIECOBON, has linked the low patronage of Ikorodu Lighter Terminal to lack of flat bottom vessels.





CIECOBON made this position known when it’s members led by the President/Council Chairman, Ayobami Omotoso, paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer and Management of Nigerian Shipper’s Council, NSC, Emmanuel Jime, in Lagos.





The Institute also called for the support of NSC in the promotion of export trade while also appealing to the Federal Government to establish an Export-specific Port to further encourage exports.





According to the Head of Public Relations Unit of NSC, Rakiya Dhikru-Yagboyaju, Omotoso disclosed that one of the shipping lines operating in the sub-region has been providing open roof-top vessels for Ghanaian exporters of produce.





She said the group pleaded with NSC to explore the possibility of such a service to Nigerian exporters because the RIFA containers that should ordinarily be used are too expensive for many exporters.





In his response, Jime assured them that part of NSC’s mandate, being in alliance with that of CIECOBON, will result in a partnership that will benefit the nation’s economy.





He commended the doggedness of CIECOBON in promoting export through advocacy and capacity building. He enjoined the body to keep forging ahead in its mission with patriotic zeal.





He also assured Omotoso and his delegation that NSC will discuss the request for open rooftop vessels.