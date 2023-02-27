Why I quit partisan politics in Nigeria – Kingsley Moghalu

Professor Moghalu

Former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Party, ADC, Kingsley Moghalu has said his experience in the political terrain in Nigeria made him quit partisan politics.

The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said Nigeria is not ready for full democracy owing to several factors including corruption, poverty, illiteracy, amongst others.

Moghalu shortly after the conclusion of the presidential and national assembly elections in Nigeria on Saturday took to his verified Twitter account to share his opinion on conduct of the poll.