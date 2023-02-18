Why I built multi-million naira house for my mum – Popular female DJ

A popular female Disc Jockey, DJ, Iwuagwu Ebere Pat, also known as, Commissioner DJ Wysei, has inspired many ladies in Nigeria by building a multi-million naira house for her mother.

Pat, who hails from Imo state, and does her craft on international stages, advised young girls to go into legit jobs, saying that the benefits come slowly but surely.

She disclosed this on her social media handle where she thanked God for granting her heart’s desire to build a multimillion Naira Mansion for her aged mother and a luxury car to go with it.

Her words: “So I promised to demolish our former house and build a new home for my mother and buy her a car. I’m so proud I achieved that now, hard work, Hustle slow and steady.

“Also, I can proudly say anytime, anyday that I built my mother a house. Indeed the hustle paid off. In an entertainment industry dominated by men, who usually surprise their parents with houses and cars, I broke the record to be the first female DJ to write my name in the sands of time to surprise my mum with an amazing gift for the year.”

Also speaking, Pat’s brand manager, Ms Iyang-Udo Imelda, expressed her profound joy and excitement, saying that she has inspired other ladies and women especially the girl-child.

While admitting that legit hustle pays, she said “you don’t need to look at others to measure your time to fulfill purpose in life. Slowly but surely it would come to pass.”