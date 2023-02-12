Why I am rated as Nigeria’s number one DJ- DJ Fizzy

Popular Nigerian Disc jockey and entertainer, Hafiz Agbabiaka who is known by his monicker, DJ Fizzy said that he remains one of the best DJ’s Nigeria has ever had.

Having successfully made great impact on the Bigerian entertainment scene and kept his name etched on the minds of entertainment lovers, Fizzy maintains that he is determined to continue to take his career a top notch higher while proving why he is the best at his game.

The ‘Why’ crooner describes himself as one who is ready to take the industry by the storm because of his many years of experience and hardwork and his determination to give his fans an unforgettable experience with his sounds and vibe.

DJ Fizzy opines that his job is to create and recreate music that resonates with his principles which is to keep music lovers on their feet while at a party making him the best choice for any event.

“I’m a lover of good music and I have the ears for making good sounds that will make any event worth the while. My main focus is to ensure that everyone who listens to my music has a good time and because I’m passionate about serving world class sounds, I put in the work that always yields positive reviews,he said.

DJ Fizzy has over the years released several banging street hits and mixtapes such as Surulere’ featuring ‘Son of Ika’ alongside mix tapes (zazzo zah mix tape, Kala mix tape & are you there street mix tape, he has also headlined many shows like I want my one shows I headline Headline shows like

Obo fans concert ,Omo better concert ,Merry bet ,Seyi vibez concert ,4:30 concerts held in December as well as the recently concluded Bella Shmurda live in Ibadan which held on Jan 3rd 2023.