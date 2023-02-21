Why FedPoly, Umunneochi must sustain prudence, academic standards- Onyejeocha

….tasks pioneer rector on performance, excellence

…as rector, Dr Ndubuisi assures on readiness for academy activities





By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja





AS education remains the bedrock of development, the lawmaker representing Isiukwato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State, Hon Nkeruika Onyejeocha, Wednesday, charged the pioneer rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Umunneochi, Dr Paul-Darlington Ndubuisi, and other management staff on sustaining prudence and academic standards and write their names in gold as the school is set to commence academic activities.

Onyejeocha said it is imperative to ensure the school management records an astounding performance through prudent management of scarce resources along with high academic standards in the academic space within and outside Nigeria, as she received the principal officers of the Federal Polytechnic, Umunneochi, who were on a site inspection visit ahead of the kick-off in academy activities.

The lawmaker who commended the management of the institution for the visit, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, for granting approval of the school to be sited in her constituency, and for ensuring funding of the project which has reached a completion stage at the temporary site.

She said: “I am happy that is happening. I thank President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Ministry of Education. I thank the rector for hitting the ground running. I commend you and your principal officers to find time to come at the critical period.

“I try to go for the best in everything I invest my effort in. I do not go for any middle class course. I want the best for the community and quality of the school and students will be used as a yardstick.

“I have appealed to management of the institution that we will not negotiate for anything below the best.”

She also tasked the pioneer management team on prudent utilisation of resources, “I encourage you to do the right things and make sure that you get the needed results.

“Make sure that people see the work equivalent to your allocation. Contract should be what it is and must reflect what is given.

“You have come a long way, you have made your mark and I am sure you won’t want to blur the line now.

“It is the dream of anybody in your category to remain a rector, and it is something worth longing for. But do not let it diminish you.

“I have been in the House of Representatives. I have seen how things are done but I chose not to be that way, and that is why I have earned the confidence of my people because whatever is available to me, my people can see tangible achievements on ground.

“My records speak for me. Systems have fought me not to return but because people can see what I have done, so it is difficult for them to pull me down.”

“Where you are today is just a step to higher grounds. Becoming a rector is not the highest grounds for those in academia.

“I pray that your records here will speak for you. Remember I told you that, if you get it right here, other things would naturally follow.

“This why you must strive to maintain high academic standards as rewards for the efforts and resources invested into establishing the institution.

“Thank you for your assurance to hit the ground running and begin the process of hiring some of the best hands and setting a template for a world class educational standard.

“With this in mind, our people will be gainfully employed, and business activities will continue to grow by every expansion.

She also added, “For me, it is a dream come through and I feel proud that this is happening now. Education is one of the most important ingredients for the economic and social developments of a society. It remains the main component of the construction of human capital.

“I have always said that it is very difficult for any society to accomplish a successful economic progress if it does not prioritise investing sufficiently in education.

“All of these put together, plus skills acquisition has immense positive impacts on the wider Isiukwuato/Umunneochi social and economic life.”

Meanwhile, on the sidelines, the rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Paul-Darlington Ndubuisi, assured readiness and preparedness of his team to lay a solid foundation for such a new institution, and by doing so will the future success of the institution be assured and secured.

According to Ndubuisi, “The quality of the institute is our major interest. Ours is to get the best for this Polytechnic and that is very important, very strategic.

“But first we want to start by laying a solid foundation so that whatever is built on it in the future will stand.

“I am here to lay that foundation for this Polytechnic and it is going to be a solid one. The best roads and best facilities in the country will be used to get it right.”

He also emphasised the indispensability of character, competence and capacity in the achievement of the institution’s lofty objectives.

However, he solicited for continuous financial support to enable the team to put finishing touches to preparations for the takeoff of academic activities.

“Like I have mentioned earlier, it is about capacity, competence, character for whoever that will help us to train the students.

“What I have seen here is good enough to start. While we are asking for a little fund to put finishing touches on it is because you have seen that there are no seats yet.

“These are among the things that are needed before we can start, and like I have said my intention is to ensure that this place is open for students.”

He also added that the good thing was that funds are already injected in the 2023 budget for the school.