Why El-Rufai refused Buhari’s proposal of extension of naira deadline

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has explained why he refused to accept the fresh resolutions proposed by the Federal Government on the naira redesign policy.

FG proposed fresh conditions on the naira redesign policy, including a new deadline of April 10 for the old notes.

A top government official had also said the resolutions included “that the old naira notes of N200 be allowed free movement in and out of the banks for the next 60 days.”

El-Rufai was said to have rejected the proposed resolutions and insisted on a total cancellation of the naira redesign policy.

Reacting to the development in a statement by Muyiwa Adekeye, his spokesperson, the Kaduna governor explained the reason for his rejection of the resolution, and described the federal government’s proposal as “insincere.”

The statement partly read, “Senior officials of the FG reached some governors, including Malam Nasir El-Rufai, on phone to initiate discussions on a possible out-of-court settlement.

“The terms they proposed were to allow only the old N200 note to remain legal tender and be circulated by the CBN till 10 April 2023. They claimed that the CBN had already destroyed the old N500 and N1000 notes that had been deposited, but that those persons who still held the old notes could redeem them up to 10 April 2023.

“These were not considered as serious proposals, for obvious reasons. Circulating the old N200 notes alone would not be sufficient to relieve widespread human suffering in Kaduna State, and indeed in Nigeria today. They knew that and that is why they falsely claimed that the CBN had already destroyed the old N500 and N1000 notes.

“This is contrary to the fact available to the governors to the effect that the old notes were in the custody of commercial bank branches throughout Nigeria until the evening of Monday, February 13, and not a single N500 or N1000 had been destroyed.

“It is also a non-starter to insist on a new cut-off date without first assuring that sufficient new notes would have been printed and circulated. The information available to the governors also indicate that the Mint will need at least 12 months to print the minimum amount of N1 trillion needed to ensure a functioning trade and exchange environment in Nigeria.

“The tabling of false facts, inadequate solutions to the sufferings of our people, and the bad faith that some of the FG negotiators displayed in our phone conversations and chats have now been taken further in leaking a false account and context to a respected medium.

“The plaintiff governors rejected the draft proposal as insincere and invested our hopes in the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai will be addressing the people of Kaduna State on this currency redesign mess, the consequences of the extension of the injunction of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, and related matters tomorrow. But the Kaduna State Government feels it is important tonight not to allow an exclusive falsehood to stand, or even gain the slightest traction. This statement is therefore issued to put the records straight.”