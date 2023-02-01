The Delta Central Senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Olorogun Ede Dafinone on Tuesday, urged the people of the Delta Central Senatorial District of the state to vote for the All Progressives Congress candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

Dafinone said the party paraded the best candidates from its presidential flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, to Ovie Omo-Agege, down to the House of Assembly member, Barr Hero Omuirhiriren

The chartered accountant while canvassing for the votes during the Ward to Ward campaign rally held at Mereje, Oviri-Okpe, Aragba, and Aghalokpe in Okpe Local Government Area of the State, said only candidates of the APC can deliver good governance to the people of the state and the country at large.

He expressed hope that Tinubu would fulfill his electoral promises, adding that the former governor of Lagos had track records and experience to lead the country.

The former NEXIM bank board member also called on the people of Delta Central Senatorial District to elect him as the Senator to represent the district.

According to him, “I am well prepared and ready, I am educated and I have the experience and I am prepared to provide quality representation for the people of the district.”

In his remarks, the Delta State House of Assembly candidate of the All Progresive Congress, APC, in Okpe Local government Area, Barr Hero Omuirhirire said the people of the district had demonstrated love by coming out in large numbers to welcome the campaign team.

He called on them to translate the love into votes on election day, noting that all candidates of the party should be voted for across the board.