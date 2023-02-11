What winning the GRAMMY means to me — Tems

*Says, ‘I can’t even speak of what God has done for me ‘

The Grammy 2023 has come and gone, but the music’s biggest night will remain indelible in the minds of those who showed up for the glamorous event.

And one of such people is Nigeria’s breakout singer, Grammy award winner, Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems, who didn’t only attend the awards show, but also, went home with an award in the Best Melodic Rap Performance category.

To many, it was a big moment for Tems and everyone back home agreed that the alternative RnB singer truly deserved what she got at the Grammys.

In fact, since she came into the global limelight after featuring in Wizkid’s hit song, “Essence”, Tems has always had her eyes on the big prize. And it wasn’t surprising last Sunday, when she was announced as the winner of the coveted award. Her performance in Future and Drake’s hit song “Wait for U” earned her not just a Grammy, but a place in history as the first Nigerian female singer to win the coveted award.

In a tweet days back, the 27-year old singer thanked her maker for her Grammy win. “What God has done for me, I can’t even speak. All the glory really belongs to Him.

“To everyone that has been supporting me still, through everything, please know I don’t take it for granted.

“I truly appreciate it. The love has been too much. Thank you so much Rebel Gang. ,” she tweeted.

Winning the Grammy, it’s believed, will open a new chapter in Tems’ blossoming career as an alternative RnB singer. It will not only enlarge her profile as a global artiste but also make her the favourite of many singers, who will want to do collaborations with her. The Grammy has ushered Tems onto the global stage, and the singer cannot wait to explore the opportunity.

On attending the Grammy, the singer admitted in an interview with Vogue that “I’ve never been in the same place with so many artists in one space before.” The awards ceremony afforded her the rare opportunity to meet and exchange pleasantries with the likes of DJ Khaled, Rick Ross and Mary J. Blige,”whose songs I used to listen to a lot when I was 12 or 13.

“I came from Lagos and, at that time, there was no way I thought I would ever meet her. That was very cool.”

She said the American music show had significant impact on her throughout her childhood.

“Back in the day, the Grammys were definitely an event. So attending the ceremony was a full-circle moment,” Tems added.

Meanwhile, stepping out on that memorable night to make history, the singer opted to wear a gold gown, designed by British label Vivienne Westwood, that incorporated a va-va-voom silhouette, a corset, and criss-crossing pearl necklaces and straps.

Tems described her look as the perfect mix of “soft, but sultry.”

She said she was particularly drawn to wearing a Vivienne Westwood design in the light of the label’s namesake and founder’s recent death at 81. “There were other options but I just thought it was so special, I really wanted to wear Vivienne,” Tems says of the dress.

According to Tems, the look neatly aligns with her penchant for duality. “I feel like I’m feminine. But I think everyone has some type of ratio of feminine and masculine energy,” she said, adding “Mine just switches out sometimes. Sometimes I’m more feminine, sometimes I’m more masculine. I like to express that in what I wear.”

But Tems has truly set a new goal for herself on the global stage. Her female colleagues, including Tiwa Savage, Waje, Omawunmi and Nijola took to their Instagram story to congratulate Tems on her Grammy win. Congratulating Tems, singer Nijola said “ It’s a big win for us.”

Tems is definitely the future of Afropop music. Her victory at the Grammy would recreate a mental picture of what the future holds in stock for the sexy magical performer.

‘Wait for U’, the song that won the Grammy for Tems was produced by the multiple award-winning American rapper Future, featuring Canadian wordsmith, Drake and Nigerian alternative RnB singer, Tems and was released in 2022 to rule the airwaves.

The musical video has not only received about 68 million views on YuTube in nine months of its release, but also debuted atop the Hot 100, making Tems the first African female artist to top the Billboard chart.

In the video, Future, Drake and Tems displayed so much professionalism and confidence as they did justice to the beat. The lyrics, vocals and instruments encrypted on this record, make it a flawless body of work. Wait For U is a must-listen-to for everyone.

Nevertheless, the soundtrack is one of the records which made up Future’s prestigious studio album labelled, “I Never Like You”, which comes fully equipped with sixteen astounding euphonies with some big weight-collaborations and redefined production.

Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn mononymously popularly known as Future is an American rapper and singer. According to Wikipedia, he is considered a pioneer of the use of melodies and vocal effects in modern trap music.

