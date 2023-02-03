We’ve to be deliberate in equipping youths with employability, digital skills — NerdzFactory Foundation

NerdzFactory Foundation has called for a deliberate effort from both the private and public sector in equipping Nigerian youths with employability and digital skills to see them thrive anywhere they find themselves in the world.

It said this at the Youth Transition Program, a one-day employability skill workshop held at the University of Lagos in collaboration with Access Corporation.

The Youth Transition Program which has impacted over 1000 Nigerian youths was designed with a comprehensive approach to providing tips needed for professional development and advancement.

While addressing the program attendees, Program Manager NerdzFactory Foundation, Thelma Eweama, revealed further that the essence of the programme is to empower youths through employability and digital skills to bridge the unemployment gap.

Ade’ Olowojoba, Director at NerdFactory Foundation, posited that the country is at a critical stage where the number of unemployed Youth does not match the number of economic opportunities available in the country.

“We have to be deliberate in equipping young people in Nigeria to enable them to thrive both in Nigeria and anywhere around the world”.

Speaking at the event, one of the panellists, Jessica Felix-Orji, senior product manager in a leading tech organisation, employed attendees to hone the skill of storytelling and give to learning at every point in time.

“Ensure you are someone that gives learning, as this will form your experience over the time and learn the ability to tell your story effectively. This is important”, he said.

