We’ve never issued adverse, disclaimer report on Ebonyi Govt financial statements – Auditor General

By Peter Okutu

The Auditor General of Ebonyi State, Dr. Samuel Uduma Udu, yesterday stated that since the coming on board of the present administration in 2015 till date, his office has never issued an adverse or disclaimer report on the financial statements of the State Government.

He explained that the Auditor General’s office has been carrying out its statutory responsibility of looking into the books of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, as such initiative was necessary to prevent any form of financial misappropriation from any quarter.

The Auditor General who stated this during a two day workshop with the theme “Supporting Ebonyi State to Develop/Review Audit Manual” powered by USAID State2State Activity (S2S) at the Auditor General ‘s office, Abakaliki, added that the financial transparency and accountability of the present administration have helped in the smooth execution of the State’s budget.

According to him, “We have never issued adverse or disclaimer report on the financial statements of the government. Auditing is an important part of financial control. In the financial control circle, we have the budget where the government plans its activities every year.

“At the end of the year, the Accountant General prepares the financial statements and sends to the Auditor General for Auditing. So, Audit is very important as it acts as control. Like I said, it is the last stage of the financial control. Without Auditing, Executors of the budget will be behaving anyhow even the preparers, as there will be lots of misappropriation.

“Since this government came on board, we have been carrying out our assignments regularly. It might interest you to know that we have produced the financial statements of 2021; that’s from 2015 to 2021; and that was why we performed highest in fiscal, accountability, and transparency.

“We carry out oversight functions on the MDAs and that is why I told you that we go to audit them while they are carrying out their activities. There’s another body that carries out oversight functions and that is the House of Assembly

“They go from one MDA to the other to know what they are doing. The Auditor General has been issuing qualified or unqualified report but we have never issued adverse or disclaimer report on the financial statements of the government”.

He listed types of auditing to include: forensic, compliance, financial statements, information system, operational, tax, value for money, environmental and substantive, audit investigation and assurance service.

The State2State Public Financial Management (PFM) Specialist, Prof. Obiamaka Egbo, in her presentation titled “Overview of an Audit Manual”, stated that State2State is supporting Ebonyi State to develop an Audit Manual, because it will enhance and standardize audit practices, systems and processes in Ebonyi State.

According to her, the audit function is among the four key stages in budget processes, which include budget formulation, budget approval, budget execution and budget oversight (audit).

While listing some of the progresses made by State2State in Ebonyi State, Prof. Egbo added that S2S was actively involved in the development of the 2022 and 2023 budgets with support given towards the preparation of the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) for the state, which was used as a guide in the 2023 budget preparation.

According to her, other technical support from S2S include but are not limited to; training on Debt Management and Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA), Budget Profiling and Cash Planning, training on Debt Management and Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA), budget Profiling and Cash Planning, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Preparation/Publishing of Budget Reports, NCOA training for Health, Education and WASH Sectors, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Public Budget Consultation, Budget Profiling and Expenditure Optimization, engagement with the Auditor General, Auditor General Local Government and PAC on Annual Financial Statements and Audit Queries and other interventions aimed at improving Internally Generated Revenues (IGR) in the state.

Participants of the two day workshop were drawn from the Office of the State Auditor General, Office of the Auditor-General for Local Governments, Ministry of Finance and Economic Development and Office of the Accountant General.

S2S activities are prevalent in four focal LGAs of the State, which include Abakaliki, Ebonyi, Ohaozara and Ikwo.

The workshop was aimed at enhancing and standardizing audit practices, systems and processes in Ebonyi State.