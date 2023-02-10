We’ve flushed out rampaging herdsmen attacking our communities — Ondo Amotekun boss

.

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo state Commander of the Security Outfit, Codenamed Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said that the rampaging herdsmen that attacked some communities in the Northern areas of the state have been flushed out of the state.

Adeleye, said that normalcy has, therefore, returned to the affected communities after two weeks of renewed attacks.

The herdsmen have continued to attack some communities in the northern senatorial district, which shares borders with neighbouring states.

Recall that the herdsmen attacked three communities lmoru, Arimogija and Molege in Ose council areas of the state, killing some farmers, destroying hectares of farmland, setting houses ablaze and allegedly raping some women.

The locals alleged that the recent attack was triggered by an effort by farmers in the two communities to repel the continued wanton destruction of their crops by the rampaging herdsmen.

Speaking on the recent attack, the Amotekun boss said that normalcy has returned to the communities after the intervention of security agencies in the state.

While affirming that suspected herders invaded Arinmogija and its environs, Adeleye who doubles as the Special Adviser to the Ondo State Governor on Security Matters, said the Corps alongside other security agencies such as the Nigerian Army, the Police and men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps responded swiftly and ensured that normalcy has returned to the community.

“I learnt it started with a young man that went to buy petrol from Ute at Arimogija. We were informed that he had petrol in his car and he ran into the cows that were used as bait and in the process, injured some of the cows.

“In the process of finding out what happened, the owners of the cows opened fire on the car conveying petrol inside of it and the vehicle went into flames burnt together with the man inside the car and he died.

“Also, while that was going on, a motorcyclist who was coming from behind was equally affected apart from the fact, that there were other situations that security agencies may not want to disclose.

” I want to especially thank the Army and the Police for joining hands together with the Amotekun Corps which helped towards exiting the herdsmen from the area, he said.”

“We have enough men on the ground in Ijagba and Arimogija to guarantee the safety of the people in the community and its environs.

” This is because we went right into the forest and we were able to chase them far away from the state”

Adeleye appealed to the residents of the communities to be security conscious and report any strange faces to the security agencies.

He asked them to go about their normal duties as peace and normalcy has returned to the affected communities.