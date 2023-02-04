Wetherheads GMD, Iderawumi bags CSR Reporters’ Leadership Impact Award

By Moses Nosike

The Founder and GMD/CEO of Wetherheads Advertising Group Limited, Pastor Abiodun Iderawumi has received CSR Reporters’ Leadership Impact award in Advertising.

CSR Reporters, Africa’s premier platform for news on Social Impact and Sustainability practices organized the award to recognize individual achievements of outstanding members of the business/professional community who have freely and consistently committed their time and expertise to the needs of others by promoting inclusion, innovation and access in their personal and professional communities.

On why Pastor Iderawumi was chosen as the winner of the coveted award, Eche Munonye, President and Editor-In-Chief of CSR Reporters said that the nominations for the winner came from the marketing community and only was ratified by the board of Editors of the publication. He further noted that Aby, as he is fondly called by friends and associates, has obviously created valuable impact in the marketing circle and Nigeria as whole to be nominated by an overwhelming majority of the voting population.

CSR REPORTERS’ Social Impact & Sustainability Award (SISA) is an annual event of CSR REPORTERS MAGAZINE to recognize, honor and celebrate the outstanding efforts of organizations and individuals that have made a transformative impact on Nigerian society in the year under review. No doubt, Iderawumi has been a source of inspiration both to the marketing communications community and across industry watchers. The group he founded, the Weatherheads Advertising Group has birthed several other companies and has continued to provide sustainable leadership in their different areas of focus.