We’re not done yet, gunmen yell after killing Imo judge sitting in court

.

By Chinonso Alozie

Apprehension reigned high yesterday in Imo State following the killing of a Chief Judge of Customary Court of Ejemekwuru in Oguta Local Government Area, His Lordship Nnaemeka Ugboma on Thursday while in a court session, by unidentified gunmen.

Eyewitnesses from the Ejemekwuru community confirmed the incident to newsmen in Owerri.

At the time of filing this report, there was no reason given by the hoodlums for killing the judge, but an eyewitness said the gunmen after dragging out the judge and shooting him, said their mission was yet to be completed and that they were heading to another location to conclude their assignment.

After killing the judge, they drove off on their motorcycles shouting and spraying bullets within and outside the court premises.

Also confirming the incident, a colleague of the murdered Judge, Emperor Iwuala, wrote alongside the photo of the victim, he said: “This is my learned brother His Worship Nnaemeka Ugboma Chairman (Judge) Customary Court Ejemekwuru Oguta LGA Imo State shot dead yesterday in court by yet-to-be identified persons. We are indeed in a perilous time.”

The Owerri branch, chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Ugochukwu Allinor, also confirmed the killing.

At the time of filling this report, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, was yet to respond to the incident.