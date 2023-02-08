‘We’re not afraid’, APC denies scheming to postpone elections

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has declared its readiness for the forthcoming general election, dismissing reports that it was working behind the scenes to have the polls postponed by four weeks.

APC spokesman, Felix Morka in a statement on Wednesday said the party’s attention was drawn to a shadowy media report in some media outlets (not Vanguard) that his party was pushing for a postponement of the 2023 general elections.

“The report is blatantly false and reckless, and bears no iota of credibility. Beyond its loud headline, the report offers no substantive justifying content aside from its intended purpose of misleading and causing needless anxiety and speculations regarding the upcoming elections”, he stated.

Morka noted that the general election is a matter of extreme national importance bordering on national security and corporate integrity of the country.

He said it is not and should not become a matter for idle, rash or insensitive speculation by anyone or institution for that matter.

Part of the statement reads;”On record, under President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership, our Party continues to wage the most extensive and vibrant campaign in the history of our nascent democracy seeking to elect our visionary Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima and our Party’s governorship, national and state legislative flag bearers into office.

“This is in direct contrast to the lackluster and incoherent campaign of the opposition parties that have placed nothing before the electorate except their vile merchandise of lies, innuendoes and hate propaganda against the APC.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has left no one in doubt as to his unshakable commitment to bequeathing a befitting legacy of credible, free and fair election, and has enacted unprecedented electoral reform and innovation that has placed our country in good stead to deliver 2023 general election and bolster our democratic consolidation.

“We stand ready for the general election, and remain confident that Nigerians will overwhelmingly renew our mandate in a peaceful, free and credible electoral contest”.