Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Atiku Abubakar, has hinted on a possibility of working with the candidates of the New Nigerian People Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Labour Party’s Peter Obi in the February 25 presidential election.

Atiku made this disclosure in a 15-minute interview with BBC Hausa service on Tuesday.

The PDP presidential flag bearer stated this after meeting with the duo to support his ambition in the forthcoming election.

According to Atiku, both Obi and Kwankwaso are not a threat to his chances of winning at the February 25 poll.

He said, “Although, I see no threat in any of them but we are in talks, and the discussion might yield a positive result that will see one of them coming.”

On the lingering PDP crisis, Atiku said each party has its internal crisis and theirs will not be an exemption but they are looking to solve every difference in no distant time.

Atiku said, “Each party has its internal crisis, we are still talking with them. Most are neither in PDP nor in other parties and definitely that will not make us lose the election because we are okay with the election preparations for now.

“Election now is not like in the past when a governor will dictate who to vote for, election today is in the hands of the voters,” he added.