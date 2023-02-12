‘We’re heartbroken, distressed,’ Chrisland reacts to 12-yr-old student’s death

By Biodun Busari

The management of Chrisland schools has shared its own part of the story over the incident that caused the death of a 12-year-old student, Whitney Adeniran.

She died on Thursday during the school’s inter-house sports activities at Agege Stadium, Lagos State.

Vanguard had earlier reported that the girl’s parents, Michael and Blessing Adeniran had taken to social media on Saturday night to demand a probe into the death of his daughter.

They called on the Lagos State government and the police to investigate in the matter for their slain daughter to get justice.

According to the father, Chrisland was asked to clarify issues on his daughter died who had no health condition or sickness when she left for the inter-house sports event.

Reacting to the call for justice for the deceased by her parents, Chrisland released a press statement on Sunday.

The statement read, “The management and staff of Chrisland Schools Limited, with a deep sense of loss, announce the death of our precious student, Whitney Adeniran; whose painful exit occurred on Thursday, February 9th, 2023.

“We are heartbroken and distressed. Whitney was one of our Day students who opted not to participate in the inter-house sports match past for reasons we were not very sure of.

“However, on discretion, we respected her decision to err on the side of caution, because on the January 20, 2023, it is in our records that she had complained about a not-too-buoyant health and we immediately contacted her parents.

“Her father, Mr. Michael Adeniran, came to the school to take her home. We emphasised to her parents to take a critical look at her.”

The school said the girl was rushed to a nearby hospital after she slumped.

“Our immediate response was to take advantage of proximity to first-aid, by identifying the nearest medical facility to take her to, where the doctor on duty, administered oxygen and every aid possible on her,” the statement read further.

Chrisland also appealed to Whitney’s parents to establish a scientific confirmation of the basic cause of her death before her burial.

“We immediately notified regulatory stakeholders and agencies to allow for a comprehensive evaluation and assessment of the developments.

“In spite of the compelling imperatives to fill any information gaps in public space, we stopped short of making any media sensation out of this, because the deceased in question, was a minor and is deserving of our unqualified respect.

“We also prioritised according respect to the privacy of the family and were with them consistently, to mourn together. This is a painful loss for all of us,” it added.

The school also stated its commitment to support the family of the deceased, while being sober over the sad incident.

“As we continue to uphold the sobriety of this moment, we resist any urge to join issues on her treasured memory, in media trends.

“As we await the outcome of an independent post-mortem process, we remain unwaveringly committed to supporting the family at this critical moment and pray fervently for the fortitude to bear her painful loss,” the statement added.