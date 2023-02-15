We’ll reciprocate any attack on Igbos during elections, IPOB warns

By Biodun Busari

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has warned that it will retaliate against any attack whatsoever unleashed on Nigerians of Igbo extraction during elections slated for February 25 and March 11.

IPOB made this assertion in reaction to an audio tape being circulated on social media in which an alleged traditional ruler in a Lagos community threatened that anybody that votes against his party will not be allowed to do business.

The statement was issued by IPOB media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful on Wednesday.

It read partly, “The attention of IPOB under the leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been drawn to a threat from a monarch in Yoruba Land to the effect that they will deal with non-indigenes who don’t vote in the upcoming elections according to the wish of the monarch.

“While we Biafrans await a date for a referendum, nobody should threaten Ndigbo and Biafrans residing temporarily in other parts of Nigeria for any reason.

“IPOB want to state unequivocally that any attack in any part of Nigeria on the Igbo people or their properties on account of the choice of individuals to participate and vote according to their conviction during this election will be met with adequate and commensurate action.”

It said further, “We urge men and women of good conscience in the North and West to caution their traditional rulers and politicians who want to use Ndigbo and Biafrans as scapegoats in this election process to be very careful and retrace their steps.”

The group also urged its members to vote for any candidate of their choice in these forthcoming elections.

“Any Biafran who wants to vote in these elections has the right to vote for any party or candidate of his/her choice, and nobody should direct or threaten them to vote a particular party in their community or state,” IPOB added.