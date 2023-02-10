We’ll make motorsports catalyst for equality, inclusion in Nigeria – ATCN President, Bamaiyi

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

PRESIDENT of the Automobile and Touring Club of Nigeria (ATCN), Ishaku Bamaiyi, says the vision of the organisation is to make the motorsports a catalyst for advancing equality, unity in diversity and gender inclusion in the country within a short while.

Bamaiyi, who stated this while interacting with sports journalists in Abuja, said to achieve the goal, the club would leverage its authority to sanction and organise events in its two focus areas of sports and mobility among others.

According to him, ATCN also encourages and promotes young talents at the grassroots level.

To this end, he said the Club will train 150 students in karting in schools, adding that it will hold from 7th to the 10th of April, 2023.

The ATCN President also said the organisation will upskill 35 young Nigerians who will represent Africa in an international competition where Senegal and Ivory Coast will share 15 slots to complete the 50 combined slots for Africa.

He added that it would organise another event tagged, ‘Girls on Track’ for advancing the values of gender equality, unity in diversity and inclusion not just in motorsports, but the society in general.

Bamaiyi, who distinguished motorsports from driving a car, explained that the organisation is also involved in promoting road safety and environmental issues.

“The Automobile and Touring Club of Nigeria (ATCN) was registered in June, 2009 with the ‘Aims and Objectives’ to train Nigerians and organize motorsport events and championships on the one hand, create awareness for road safety, environmental issues etc, on the other hand.

“A child that wants to go pro in motorsport must have a father who has deep pockets, and is willing to support the child because it’s very expensive organizing motorsports events.

“The ATCN, as a club, does not finance anybody’s career. Motorsports is an endeavour that the individual covers everything for himself. It is not like other sports.

“So, at the grassroots, there’s a limit to what we can do, but we are making sure everybody’s carried along to see the opportunities in motorsports. For instance, FIA has come up with different, cheaper events that everybody can do, which we did last year.

“For a faster development process, we are also in partnership with the Motorsport UK, India, Sri Lanka and Emirates Motorsport Organisation which is ATCN’s Regional Training Provider appointed by the FIA,” he stated.

Consequently, the ATCN President reeled out some of their achievements since inception which include; hosting of the 3rd African Regional Sports Congress in 2017, organised training for Motorsport officials and Marshals, participated in Gymkhana International Prize, Taipei, Taiwan in 2019. They also organised motorsport training for School pupils between the ages of 11 to 17. In 2022, the Club organised Festival of MotorSport which is qualifier to the FIA (Federation International de l’Automobile) motorsport Games in 2022.

These achievements, according to him, helped the Club to gain international recognition with some of its officials elected into the esteemed Committee of the FIA.

He recalled that at the last Annual General Assembly of FIA in December, 2022, a Nigerian, Mr. Michael Ango was elected as member and President of the FIA Ethics Committee while Mr. Denen Ikya, another Nigerian, was elected as a member.

Furthermore, Bamaiyi said the World Motorsport Council elected him as a member of the CIK-FIA International Karting and the FIA Drifting Commissions.

“The elections are in recognition of the contributions and efforts made by the ATCN in developing motorsport in Nigeria and Africa.

“This has put us in a great position to achieve more and for this year, the ATCN has drawn up a unique calendar to spur faster development, equality, diversity and inclusion,” he said