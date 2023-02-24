Weigh profiles of candidates before casting votes, ASUU tells Nigerians

ASUU National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has advised Nigerians to weigh profiles of the various candidates fielded by political parties before casting their votes.

The union gave the advice in a statement by its National President, Emmanuel Osodeke on Friday.

The union also made public its official position concerning the Saturday presidential and National Assembly elections.

The union declared that “it is time Nigerians reorganised the political and socio-economic equations of the country for the benefit of the generality of its people”.

The union urged eligible voters to scrutinize the various candidates before casting their votes, stressing that a stop must be put to a situation where the resources belonging to citizens are concentrated in the hands of a few manipulative political elites.

On the naira policy by the apex bank, ASUU lamented that business has become nightmarish to a majority of “hapless and helpless Nigerians”, stating that the policy was ill-conceived.

“On a daily basis, ordinary citizens are confronted with a gruesome sense of abandonment by the federal, state and local authorities whose primary responsibilities are the security and welfare of the citizens.

“Poverty, hunger, diseases and sundry existential challenges have become daily companions of the citizenry. Meanwhile, political elites carry on as if they have lost every idea about organising and running a decent society for the benefit of all.

“The country, no doubt, is in dire need of focused leadership that will restore order and inject life into a nation desperately gasping for breath.

“This is why ASUU calls on Nigerians to carefully weigh the profiles and antecedents of those that have been thrown up by various political parties before casting their votes,” the statement added.