The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it would not extend deadline for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration.

According to NAN, Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB registrar, gave the warning after monitoring the registration exercise in Kano state on Wednesday.

Registration for this year’s UTME started on January 14 and is scheduled to end on February 14.

The exam is billed to commence on April 29 and end on May 12.

Speaking on the registration exercise, Oloyede said JAMB’s target for the year is to register 1.8 million candidates.

He also revealed that the board has so far registered a total of 500,000 candidates across the country.

The JAMB registrar called on applicants to register for UTME within the stipulated deadline as there will be no extension.

“We do not expect any extension as about 500,000 candidates have registered out of the 1.8 million candidates that we are expecting,” he said.

The development comes as the board said it has apprehended six operators of computer based test (CBT) centres in Kano over alleged illicit registration of candidates for UTME.

Oloyede said the arrested operators allegedly compromised the registration process, adding that they would be handed over to security operatives for prosecution.

“JAMB will not condone any infringement on its registration flow by the technical officials of any of its accredited centres,” he said.