We were told Oba of Lagos was not available – Peter Obi 

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi said they were told that the Oba of Lagos, HRH Rilwan Akiolu was not “readily available” when they visited his palace on Monday, as part of his campaign tour in Lagos.

Obi stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s live programme tagged, “The 2023 Verdict” on Monday.

He said, “I’ve lived in Lagos and I have the utmost respect for Oba of Lagos and I’ve always done that to every other traditional ruler. For me, they are my fathers. On my arrival in Lagos I did ask that I will like to visit the Oba of Lagos, whom I regard as a father figure.

“I’ve been to a few states where the Emir, Obi or the Oba was not readily available, so mine is to apply to visit on a new date. This is not the only place. Some people said he refused to see me or he didn’t want to see me, but it’s not true.

“The truth is that when we arrived, we wanted to do what we used to do, arrived at the palace and see the Oba or the Emir and we were told he (Oba of Lagos) is not readily available and that we should apply and come some other date and that’s what we intend to do because he remains a highly respected father to me and to the entire nation. So, there’s no issue with that.

Recall that Obi had earlier taken his campaign to some popular markets in Lagos state ahead of the February 25th presidential election.

On Monday, Obi visited the popular Computer Village, Ikeja and Ladipo Spare Parts Market in the Oshodi area of the state, where traders troop out in their numbers to receive him.

Obi’s march through the market was met with cheers by supporters, who trooped, chanting songs of solidarity with the Labour Party candidate.