We sympathize with victims of Gwoza attack  – INEC  

Prof Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has expressed sympathy with victims of Gwoza attack, which several people injured and some hospitalized earlier today (Saturday).

The INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, during a media briefing in Abuja, which victims of the attack a quick recovery.

Yakubu stated, “I want to report that the military has confirmed the attack on two facilities including a filling station near INEC office, but no damage on INEC facilities and no casualties.

“Some people were injured and receiving treatment in the hospital. We wish them speedy recovery. But there was no disruption on INEC facilities and no disruption of the process,” he added.

The INEC chief said insecurity was responsible for the delay in voting and opening of polling units by election officials.

According to the Commission, peculiar insecurity in some states and logistics issues further hinder early voting in the ongoing elections.

Recall that suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists, earlier today, fired a Rocket Propelled Launcher targetting one of the polling units in Gwoza local government area of Borno state.

The incident happened at about 10am on Saturday which has disrupted the exercise, as voters scampered for safety.

Sources said, some people sustained injuries, but no life was lost.

Sources said, the terrorists fired tge RPG in far distance from the Mandara Mountains boardering Gwoza and Cameroun Republic.

Gwoza, about 150km from Maiduguri south, is a home town of Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume who is recontesting on the platform of the APC.