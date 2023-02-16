We suffered against Arsenal over my horrible tactics – Guardiola

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Pep Guardiola the head coach / manager of Manchester City during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final second leg match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at at Etihad Stadium on April 17, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola confessed to the use of defective tactics against Arsenal on Wednesday night, disclosing that they “suffered” in the first half of the league encounter.

Apparently, the City coach had started Bernardo Silva in an odd position at left-back which allowed the Gunners to take advantage on the right wing.

According to the Goal, Guardiola rotated his “horrible tactics” and moved the Portuguese International to his natural Right-wing which saw his side put two behind Arsenal’s goal-post.

“My tactics. Because I tried something new and it was horrible. The Spaniard retorted when he was asked about his frustration at the first-half.

“[In the] second half we were more like we are.

“In the first half, they had one moment in the middle.

“We struggled a lot to control it, that is why we suffered and they were much better, but in the second half we were there.”

Although the costly mistakes from Tomiyasu and Gabriel gifted the Cityzens two goals and jeopardized their top-spot advantage.

The defending Champions have replaced Arsenal at the top of the food chain.

Arteta’s men still have a game in hand against Everton, the side who handed the 13 times English champions their first league loss in 2023.