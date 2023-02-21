We persuaded Tinubu to join presidential race -Osoba, Olusi, others 

...as Tinubu lauds Buhari for not promoting 3rd term agenda

…Yoruba monarchs, leaders, others endorse Tinubu, APC candidates

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Former Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba, Yoruba leaders and other political leaders in South West have narrated how they influenced the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to contest for president of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, said nobody is above the king in Yorubaland as the kings in Yorubaland have endorsed Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria in the February 25, poll.

Osoba, monarch and other political leaders in the region spoke at the Yoruba and South West leaders of Thought Summit at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday.

According to Osoba, Tinubu joining presidential race was not his own making but making of prominent and progressive politicians from southwest who pressurised him (Tinubu) in 2007 to join race for president.

The former Ogun governor said the idea of Tinubu should aspired for president of Nigeria was muted at a dinner organised for him after he ended his tenure as governor of Lagos State.

According to him, many prominent and progressive politicians were at the dinner, held at popular hotel along Awolowo Road , Ikoyi to honour for him for his outstanding performance.

Osoba said, “It was at the gathering in 2007, we all pressurised him to aspire for president and he agreed, since then, he had work tirelessly to justify the confidence we have in him.”

He later moved the motion for the endorsement of Tinubu and seconded by the Former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Samson Oladokun.

The submit which was attended by many prominent politicians, Yoruba leaders, elders, market and religious leaders from southwest, was also used to endorsed Tinubu as sole candidate for president.

Former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, chairman of the submit, Arh. Bishop Ayo Oladigbolu, Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Sotobi, and others charged Yoruba to unite for Tinubu.

They all pleaded that Nigerians whoever felt Tinubu offended him to forgive and forget, but mobilized for support Tinubu candidature in best interest of Nigeria.

The host governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu also charged Nigerians to support Tinubu and vote for him massively .

He said “Tinubu is the right man for job of President due to his track record, achievement and plan for Nigeria.”

Sanwo-Olu stated; “The gathering is to remind the sons and daughters of Yorùbá land that the election of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a collective responsibility in the South-West given the disposition of the region to ensure the continued unity and existence of the country.

“The leaders of thought summit is coming barely five days to the presidential election to forge a common front and reaffirm confidence in the capability of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to turn around the fortunes of the country.

“The wealth of experience in public and private sectors stands Asiwaju Bola Ahmed out as the only viable alternative Nigeria needs as the next President.”

Tinubu speaks

APC Presidential candidate, Tinubu responded to the gesture by the South-West leaders forum

According to him, “I’m happy that every state in the South-West is represented here. I urge you all to get your PVC ready for Saturday’s election and exercise your franchise.”

Tinubu, warned against voter apathy, stressing that the election is one opportunity that the region has in four years.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari who he said had graciously agreed to leave office at the expiration of his tenure unlike a one-time President who was seeking to elongate his tenure.

‘We have done what needs to be done and there is no cause for alarm!’

“‘The race to be President is not meant for the weak, don’t say because you know what is called aboniki or Shea butter, it is not an easy task.”

“We have criss-crossed the 36 states of the federation. I am impressed with the crowd in attendance and I am overwhelmed. May God be with you and everyone.

“Please don’t forget your PVC when you go out on Saturday, my candid advice for you.

“When you cast your votes, leave the rest for us. May God help us to actualise the history we are working on but today is not a day for lengthy speech

“You Imams and Pastors, please don’t stop praying for our victory. We will be victorious God’s willing and not be disgraced.

APC chieftain and convener of the summit, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, in his address, also revealed how late Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, initiated the summit before his death, to rally support for Tinubu’s candidature .

Olusi stated that all Yoruba traditional rulers were involved in the project to make Tinubu president of Nigeria right from inception, noting that the monarchs’ involvement was the reason Tinubu was accepted by majority of the Yoruba and others tribes.

Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi said nobody is above the king in Yorubaland as the kings in Yorubaland have endorsed All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria in the February 25, poll.

Oba Akanbi made the remark at the Yoruba and Southwest leaders of thought summit on Monday, held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Oluwo of Iwo, apparently made the remark in reference to the widely publicised endorsement of other political party candidate by Afenifere Leader, Ayo Adebanjo.

The monarch said; “Nobody is above, and older than a king in Yorubaland, and Bola Ahmed Tinubu is our son and we must support him.

“We in Yorubaland have endorsed Tinubu. Anyone in Afenifere that accept Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we accept him, anyone in Afenifere who don’t accept Tinubu, we are king over him and it is Tinubu we want.

“The pronouncement of the king have erased whatever they are saying. Who in Yorubaland that is older than a king in Yorubaland, anyone in my kingdom who says he is older than me would have to be patient because I am lord over him.

“I believe in the unity of Nigeria ‘s existent and I believe this is our time. Even the north is with us, you Yoruba, do you want to be a bastard by voting for another person for president

“Don’t be a bastard child. I am begging anyone of you Bola Ahmed Tinubu have offended, please forgive him because we are of the same family.

“I am not someone who prays fervently, if you need prayers go to the church or a mosque, I as a king make pronouncement, let us go out to vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu on February 25, 2023.”

Earlier, religious and political leaders took turns to express confidence in the leadership of the APC Presidential candidate, Tinubu.

The Muslim Community of Lagos State and Council of Chief Imams and Ulamahs subsequently, offered special prayers for Tinubu and peaceful elections.