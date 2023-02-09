We offer Nigerians security of lives and property, says Obi-Datti

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has said what the Obi-Datti offers Nigeria and Nigerians is the safety of lives and property as well as prosperity on all fronts.

Obi said this during the party’s presidential campaign in Abuja, on Thursday.

According to him, the nation has never had it so bad with the collapse of the economy, security and divisions among the citizenry largely due to the absence of proper leadership especially within the last seven years.

He said, “We are offering you security of life and property. We will ensure that no Nigerian after five years will say I’m from the north or south but that I’m a Nigerian.

“We will move Nigeria from consumption to production. Over 65 percent of Nigerians are poor, inflation has reached unprecedented levels, give us power and we will reverse this.

“A new Nigeria is possible. The youths of Nigeria, you are the ones running this election through us.”

The LP candidate said the coming election was not about tribe or religion but about competence and capacity.

In a veiled reference to the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, Obi said, “Every tribe is suffering, this election must not about Religion or it is my turn, it is the turn of Nigeria.

“This election is about character, character starts with saying who you are. This is Datti Baba-Ahmed, everybody here knows who he is, he is an Alumnus of the University of Maiduguri, he is an entrepreneur who own a University.

“My name is Peter Obi, I’m an alumnus of the University of Nigeria Nsukka.

Myself, my Vice Presidential candidate and our party National Chairman were all born after independence.

“Our average age combined is 62, on the other side their average age is 70, the candidate of the APC is 75, the candidate of the PDP is 71.”

He urged party supporters to collect money from those whose stock in trade was to buy votes during elections but said they should vote for Obi-Datti and Labour Party candidates during the polls.

Earlier, his running mate, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed said his principal represents the face of a new Nigeria whose desire is to bequeath a better country to the next generation.

He said, “From the day you hear President Peter Obi, you will be proud to be a Nigerian. He provided leadership in Anambra as Governor, he chanced the face of Nigerian politics with accountability.”

Baba-Ahmed recalled that Obi governed Anambra and did not resort to reckless borrowing noting that instead of debts Obi left investments and billions of Naira in the coffers of the state, a fact he said has not been refuted by his successors.