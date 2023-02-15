We need Ogah, Kalu to chase PDP out of Abia, says APC spokesman 

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress APC has said it would need the full support of a former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uche Ogah and Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu to terminate the reign of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in the state.

Publicity Secretary of the party in the State, Hon. Offor Okorie said APC has what it takes to swing the political equation in the state in its favour by clinching all the electable positions in the forthcoming general elections.

Okorie however advised leaders of the party at both national and state levels to reach out to the two leaders, maintaining that the duo have the structure and men to deliver the state to the party in the general elections.

Okorie who spoke with newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday said despite the judgment of the Supreme Court which was in favour of Chief Ikechi Emenike as the APC governorship flag bearer, the former Minister was ready to work for the success of the party in the February 25th and March 11th elections.

The party spokesman who traced the genesis of the crisis in the party to what he called the double standards of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led defunct Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC said the party has to do the needful by ensuring that the two leaders are accorded their rightful positions in the scheme of things in the state party structure.

“Abia APC has what it takes to upturn the political equation in the state for APC, but the party will have to give due honour to these two leaders. They have the structure and the people to deliver,” Okorie stated.

The party spokesman dismissed insinuations that the former minister was dragging the party backwards and that he may not be willing to work for the party’s governorship candidate, following the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement.

Faulting the situation, Okorie noted that Ogah harbours no grudge against nobody. “Dr Ogah is never dragging APC backwards in Abia, rather he is doing everything to make sure APC grows in the state.

“This is a peaceful and honest man, who has accepted in good faith the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement. Though many people in Abia were disappointed by the apex court decision, Dr Uchechukwu Samson Ogah has been asked to go work for the success of the party.

“Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court gave the true position of the APC primary in Abia State.

“Even after the Supreme Court judgement, Ogah has never said he will not support any APC candidate in the state. He is ready to work with every APC candidate.”

The party leader said the concern of the party in the state is to ensure victory at the polls come February 25.

“We want to assure our Presidential candidate that we are set to deliver Abia state for and his running mate.”