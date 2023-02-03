We must promote, consolidate and sustain digital economy – Buhari

…hails NACCIMA over attracting investors





PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to intensify efforts in promoting, consolidating and sustaining the digital economy in order to enhance nation building.

Buhari who was represented by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Pantami, stated this in his address at the Digital Economy Conference, themed, ‘Promoting a Vibrant Digital Economy – a catalyst for economic growth in Nigeria’, which was organised by Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA, in Abuja.

He also commended the effort of NACCIMA, which he said is “complementing the effort of the government.”

He said: “I am highly excited to see the title ‘promoting a vibrant, digital economy’, we already have a vibrant digital economy, we are gathering here to promote, and besides promoting, we have to consolidate and sustain it, which is very important.

“I must commend the effort of NACCIMA in complementing the effort of the government by organising this programme, attracting investment to Nigeria and also showcasing Nigeria to the global community. The Federal government is thankful and is willing to continue to support NACCIMA in order to continue delivering these very important mandates.”

Speaking on the implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and strategy, for a digital economy, Mr President made it known that Nigeria is the first African country ahead of 54 countries to have a Starlink broadband.

“After going live on starlink, the broadband penetration today in Nigeria is 100 per cent. As long as you can get access into the facilities of starlink in any part of Nigeria, there is broadband penetration.

“And this is part of the implementation of our National Digital Economy Policy and strategy for a digital Nigeria and also the implementation of the Nigerian National Broadband Plan”, he said.

Earlier, President of NACCIMA, John Udeagbala, stated that the programme was part of NACCIMA’s contribution to the development and diversification of the Nigerian Economy, which will enable, promote the technology ecosystem in the country, establish potentials of the digital economy for job creation and employment of the teeming unemployed youth in Nigeria, identify the opportunities that exist in the tech industry in Nigeria and grow it by attracting both local and foreign investments into the industry in Nigeria.

“It may interest you to know that the government of India promotes policies that enhance the development of technology. Interestingly, his excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR on the 19″ of October 2022 signed into law the Startup Act, 2022.

“The Act made provisions for the legal and institutional framework for the development and operation of the startup in Nigeria and this is very commendable. We are however concerned that the OPSN are left out in the composition of the National Council for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

“As KPMG has observed and pointed out, “it is doubtful if the members of the Council will have the time and bandwidth to effectively exercise oversight of the Secretariat.” If efficient performance is to be achieved, there is a need to review the composition of the National Council to include the OPSN who are the main drivers of the Nigerian economy.

“Therefore, we urge the government to consider very strongly the need to urgently restructure the National Council to include at least three members of the OPSN to champion the accomplishment of this laudable goal.

“These are some of the reasons we have brought together both the government and many captains of industry in the organised private sectors (OPS) with international organizations and the diplomatic community to rob minds together and construct a defined roadmap for the development and growth of the Digital Economy in Nigeria.

“It will also, identify challenges impeding the development of the technology industry in Nigeria, and encourage government to enunciate policies that will build on existing laws and promote the growth of the technology ecosystem in Nigeria, amongst others”, he said.

Speaking on engaging more youths in the digital space, the NACCIMA boss said, “The question begging for answers is what stops Nigerian youths who distinguish themselves academically in every ivory institution of the world where they compete more brilliantly and excellently than their counterparts from other parts of the world from achieving such feat?

“Many of our youths are known for ‘yahoo-yahoo’ businesses where they defraud individuals and corporate organizations both within and outside Nigeria. Our goal is to change these narratives of these smart and intelligent youths from these negative narratives to the positives of the Digital Ecosystem.”

He also urged the government to consider the need to urgently restructure the National Council to include at least three members of the OPSN to champion the accomplishment of the goal set out for youths.

Meanwhile, in response to the NACCIMA boss’ request, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami said, “Pleading with the government to look into the Nigeria startup act 2022 and see how the private sector can be accommodated, government haS accommodated private sectors.

“If you look at it in the act under part 2 article 8, it says four representatives of our startups, which represents the private sector and the industry.

“NACCIMA may wish to send a recommendation to President Buhari for consideration, so that this slot will be accommodated with the representatives of NACCIMA to be on the board.”