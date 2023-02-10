We ‘ll create 1m jobs for youths – YPP Guber candidate

By Chinedu Adonu

Ahead of 2023 general election, the governorship candidate of Young Peoples Party, YPP, for Enugu State, Hon Ugochukwu Edeh has assured the people of the state of his willingness to create over 1 million jobs for the youths and women through Industries, Agriculture, and Sports within 100 days in office.

Edeh made the pledge during an interactive chat with journalists in Enugu, adding that his administration would focus on empowering youths and women who are the futures of tomorrow.

According to him, “My plan for the state is to build factories in all the 17 Local Government Areas of the state to give youths massive employment.

“I want youths to be well employed as the factory will accommodate up to 6000 employees in each of the council area and that brings the total to 102 million employees. There will be shifting, morning, afternoon and night because the heavy duty machines will be working and the duty of our youths is to pack the products.

“Youths and Women will be the focal point of my government because when you empower a youth you have empowered thousands.

“When you empower women you have empowered the nation because they are the bedrock of every nation and must be empowered,” he said.

Hon Edeh, said that his administration would hunt for talents in all the 17 Local Government Areas of the state and harness them, regretting that a lot of talents are wasting due to bad governance.

He also, pledged to diversify the economy of the State to agriculture, adding that Enugu will become the food basket of the nation if we tap on the abundant agricultural potential the state is naturally endowed with.

“I am a living example of wasted talents. When i was a student of Government Technical College (GTC), Enugu, i built bicycle from scratch and I also build electric vehicles and other things but there was no sponsorship or government subvention.

“I believed in harnessing talents because we have lots of talents wasted due to negligence but other nation use discoveries to excel.

“Anybody who is sensible enough should be thinking of Agriculture and that is why I want to make Enugu State the food basked of the nation.

“In Eastern part of this country, we can cultivate from season to season and all we need is to restore water.

“While making the state a food basket of the nation, we must restore water to every corner of the state,” Edeh said.