We have fulfilled our pledge to Nigerians – Malami

By Haruna Aliyu , Birnin Kebbi

The minister of Justice and attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Chika Malami has said that president Muhammadu Buhari has fulfilled his pledge to Nigerians of consolidating democracy in Nigeria.

Malami made the statement in Birnin Kebbi shortly after casting his ballot at his unit of 064 Garkar Nagambo in Nassarawa 1 Birnin Kebbi.

The minister who displayed his thumprinted ballots to voters said that what Nigerians are witnessing today February the 25th,2023, was the fulfilment of Buhari’s promise to Nigerians as he pledged to deepen democracy through transparent, credible, free and fair elections “we have promised Nigerians that we will conduct elections deviod of rancour and strenuous processes to consolidate our democracy according to the dictate of our constitution and then electoral act he said “.



Malami commended INEC for the smooth conduct of the polls in the state and else where thanked votes for their peaceful conduct and orderly manner, he added that deepening democracy is the core mandate of Buhari led government which is being demonstrated here at the polling unit and across the country, he was accompanied by his wife and other teaming supporters.