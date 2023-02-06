We can’t be cowed by antics of opposition – APC youths

By Femi Bolaji

A coalition of All Progressive Congress, APC, youths has said they remain unfazed in their course to deliver victory for the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu, despite negative campaigns by opposition political parties.

Cordinator of the Youth group in Taraba state, Tukura Kwayi, spoke Monday in Jalingo, the state capital at a briefing.

He noted that the plan of opposition parties to derail campaigns of the APC has failed.

He lauded the doggedness of the national youth leader of the party, Dayo Isreal, for his various initiatives which he said the opposition are jealous about.

According to him, “ I make bold to say that our group is an assembly of young intellectual with years of proven experience in virtually all critical sectors of the National economy that are committed to the presidential aspirations or Bola Ahmed Tinubu and we cannot afford to be cowed by the antics of the opposition and their likes who are desperate to give the group a bad name so as to hang it.

“We also want to reiterate our support to the state chairman and give a total vote of confidence on the person of Hon. Barr Ibrahim Tukur Elsudi, despite being sabotaged at every turn by element within the ranks who are working tirelessly to see that APC loses Taraba State.”