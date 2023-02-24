We are unaware any party is excluded from ballot papers – INEC

By Miftaudeen Raji

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC said the Commission is not aware that any political party is excluded from the ballot papers for the Saturday’s general elections.

The Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Victor Aluko stated this in an interview, monitored by our correspondent on Arise TV on Friday.

Aluko was reacting to claim by the Lagos state chapter of the Labour Party, LP that the political party has been excluded form the ballot paper.

Details later…