We are ready to meet  new Naira notes demand – MINT

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company Plc (popular known as MINT) has said that it was prepared to meet the demand for new Naira notes.



In a statement, this afternoon it described media reports that De-la-Rue of the United Kingdom was supplying it paper Substrate, as false.



The company equally debunked the reports that it was having challenges in printing the new Naira notes.

The statement signed by the Managing Director of the MINT, Ahmed Hahlilu, reads in full, “The attention of the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company Plc (NSPM) has been drawn to some publications allegedly credited to the Central Bank Governor about the capacity of NSPM to continue the production of the redesigned bank notes, owing to supply chain constraints.”



While the CBN has debunked the false claim, we also find it expedient to add that contrary to the mischievous claim, De-la-Rue of United Kingdom does not produce nor supply paper substrates within the currency industry.”



We wish to further assure Nigerians that NSPM has made adequate arrangements to continuously produce the designed bank notes as well as other denominations, in line for the CBN.indent for 2023.”