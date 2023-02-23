Wase not recruiting vigilante members to intimidate voters — Spokesman

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

Mohammed Puma, the spokesman of the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Idris Wase, has debunked the report in some quarters that his boss was recruiting members of vigilante to intimidate voters during the elections on Saturday.

Puma, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, said there was no iota of truth in the report.

He urged the people ignore the report and massively vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming elections.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a press conference addressed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Plateau state, in which he alleged that the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, is “recruiting and importing vigilantes” from neighbouring states into Wase to harass and intimidate voters before and during the elections.

“We wish to state without equivocation that this is absolute falsehood and there is no iota of truth in this allegation as they only exist within the absurd imagination of the chairman, his party and followers.

“The Deputy Speaker is not known for any acts of violence and has won elections four times to represent the constituency and has no cause whatsoever to ‘import’ vigilantes to come and harass his people who have absolute confidence and trust in him.

“We challenge the PDP in the state and their co-travellers to disclose the identity of the vigilantes.

“We also urge the Commissioner of Police to interrogate the PDP chairman and his group to disclose the identity of those being recruited, where they were recruited and who and how they were recruited.

“The PDP is afraid of losing elections and is therefore looking for excuses to hang its failures. The Deputy Speaker being a man of peace and a true democrat will not and cannot visit violence or mayhem on his people.

“We advise our constituents to go about their normal businesses without any hindrance and come out en masse on Saturday to cast their votes for their preferred candidates and party (APC) and ignore the dubious antics and statement from the Publicity Secretary of the drowning PDP.”