Warri south: We are making efforts to rescue our staff – INEC

…as voters insist INEC must fix crashed BVAS in Ward 4-unit 19

By Jimitota Onoyume

Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC , has said it was making effort to rescue the three of its adhoc staffers held back at Ward 4, unit 19, Okere road in Warri south local. gocernmenr area , Delta by suspected angry voters.on Sunday.

Acting Head Voters Education and Publicity , Delta state, Bukola Ojeme, disclosed the effort of the commission in a post on the WhatsApp platform for journalists in the state at about 11 23pn.

“Security agencies, at the instance of the Hon. REC, are making efforts to free the adhoc staff”.

The angry voters yesterday evening allegedly accused the three adhoc staffers who were simply identified as Yetunde, Stephanie and Theresa deployed to conduct the elections of taking bribe when the Bimordal voters accreditation system, BVAS, crashed.

As at 7pm, the angry voters were insisting that the adhoc officials should ensure the machines functioned properly, a situation that appeared like they were held hostage

One of the voters said they were not satisfied with the explanation from the electoral officials..

” They told us that the machines crashed because it was not configured to work today,, Sunday, that it was programmed for only Saturday. But it was the same INEC that said we should vote today.

“They were even trying to do manual voting when they were stopped .

“So they must allow.us.vote”, a.voterwho.did not want his name in print said.

Others who also spoke said they had waited since Saturday, to be able to cast their votes, adding that they must vote since Sunday was like the last day for extension of the exercise by the commission.