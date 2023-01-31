.

By Esther Onyegbula

The founder of the Exquisite Magazine Cancer Care Foundation, Tewa Onasanya, yesterday, announced that the foundation will be offering free screening and vaccination for 1000 women aged 18 and above. at the Exquisite Magazine Annual Cervical Cancer Events holding in Lagos.

Onasanya disclosed this while briefing pressmen at the Exquisite Magazine Annual Cervical Cancer Events held in Lagos. According to her, the annual event is aimed at increasing awareness for cervical prevention, provide free screening and vaccination for women and treat the ones that present pre-cancer cells.

“Some of the practical approaches of EMAC to raise awareness for cervical cancer prevention includes; the #Smearit campaign to raise more awareness and the Smearathon (free screening women ages 18 and above for cervical cancer and organizing annual cervical cancer awareness walks. It is unacceptable that a form of cancer that is preventable kills one woman every hour in Nigeria. Too many women are dying of cervical cancer in Nigeria, a form of cancer that is 100% preventable,” she added.

She said that EMAC Cervical Cancer Smearit walk seeks to spread the word about the essential steps women need to take to stay healthy and encourage parents on how important it is for pre-teens to get HPV (Human papillomavirus) vaccine, both girls and boys.

“This year, EMAC seeks to continue to create more awareness for cervical cancer prevention through the annual walk on the 4th of February, 2023 at Eko Hotel at 7 am. The free screening follows immediately after the walk. The EMAC Smearit Walk is an exciting event built around fitness and awareness for cancer.

“This year, the campaign includes free screening for 1000 women (18 and above). The Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation are sponsoring the EMAC smearit walk and screening this year because they also believe in the mission to reduce cervical cancer and prostate cancer related deaths in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.”