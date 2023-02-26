Wait for INEC, stop circulating fake election results — Police warn

.

**Frowns Against Heating Up the Polity

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Against the backdrop of various circulations of results from Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections, many of which it said are fake, the Police Force headquarters on Sunday morning warned persons or groups engaging in spreading these alleged/fake election results to desist from such mischievous acts and wait patiently for INEC’s official results, which are authentic and tenable.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, therefore, advised such mischief makers to stop overheating the polity noting that those billed to cast their votes today should go about the civic duty in an orderly manner as security has been re-enforced.

It reads, “The Nigeria Police has observed the spreading or circulation of alleged/fake elections results on social media and other news platforms, which is contrary to the policy and guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The Police has perceived this trend as a calculated attempt to heat up the polity and possibly create post elections chaos.

“We regard this as a disservice, unpatriotic, and a disinformation

“The Nigeria Police hereby warns those who are spreading these alleged/fake election results to desist from such mischievous acts and wait patiently for INEC’s official results, which are authentic and tenable.

“The NPF urges Nigerians to remain calm, and go about their lawful engagements, while those who are billed to go to the polls today are requested to be orderly and law-abiding as we have re-enforced our security strategies for the smooth conclusion of the 2023 General Elections.”