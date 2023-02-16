WACOL, UNWomen engage policy makers on harmful practices

By Chris Onuoha

Women Aids Collective (WACOL) in collaboration with UNWomen and EU-Spotlight Initiative embarked on a sensitization workshop in Lagos recently to drive home demands on issues of violence against women and girls in Nigeria.

The gender based organisation with headquarters in Enugu, has been in the forefront of driving home some key issues that affect women and girls through series of workshops and seminars, engaging and educating policy makers and stakeholders on how to mitigate against the harmful practices.

In their recent workshop held in Lagos, tagged, “Policy orientation workshop for key government officers for effective implementation of laws and policies, and the protection of women’s rights defenders to eliminate VAWG/SGBV and harmful practices” the organisation was able to draw home some points for attention on vital issues that affects women and girls in Nigeria.

The training workshop features special lectures by two facilitators; Uche Idoko, a gender sensitive economist and Barrister Hellen Kalu, a gender rights advocate who treated matters of important on gender based violence.

In her opening remark, the executive director, WACOL, Prof Joy Ngozi Ezeilo ably represented by Barrister Dorothy Oleka expressed the need to have a violence free lives at homes. She also mentioned that the organisation are working tirelessly alongside other civil society organisations including government and its agencies to ensure safety of women and girls in Nigeria.

“We are here for the purpose of implementing a project that WACOL and other Civil Society organisation in Nigeria was able to secure a project with UNWomen Spotlight initiative to work for the purposes of any violence against women and girls. That is what we call elimination of EVAW (Ending of violence against women and evil practice against women and ending gender base of all sorts against women and girls in Nigeria.

“This is the phase two of the project and part of the purpose here is to implement the activities of the project which is policy orientation for government officials, for effective implementation of laws and policies which Nigeria has signed unto. And also, treaty provisions for the purposes of ending violence against girls and women in Nigeria.

“In the phase one, we engaged with other CSOs to bring them up to speed to appreciate the level of violence against women and dimensions of the violence and how they could be able to support. But our concern in this phase two is to bring it to the knowledge of government officials, for them to see the broad nature of violence against women in various States in Nigeria.

“Lagos is the center of concentration for this work in progress. We are also working in States like Ebonyi, Cross River, Adamawa, Sokoto and Abuja. This is the part we want to implement in Lagos, which is meant for government officials; the three arms of government that comprise the judiciary and the administrative staff, because they are the ones that are linked with the people and the Civil Society that makes their position known, and also, those from the House of Assembly that prepare the parliamentary questions. This is for the purpose that whatever mandate the MDAs have, is expected to add value to any violence against women and girls. For example, the issue of housing and how possible it is for a young woman to be able to access properties in the State,” she said.

Meanwhile, the one-day workshop segmented into two sessions had the first phase of the workshop with the theme: “Exploring the concepts of women’s rights issues and violence against women and girls in the States” handled by Uche Idoko.

The domestic violence expert in her slideshow enumerated all the challenges of women and girls face in the society with special focus on roles of duty bearers in actualizing the objectives that include to facilitate government officials to reappraise the broad, far reaching nature and characteristics of violence against women in the present time; to build and increase knowledge based government officials to recognize and understand existing laws, policies and responding to VAWG/SGBV while promoting sexual productive health rights; to strengthen the capacity of government officials and to generate comversation and strategies to institutionalize stakeholders collaborative efforts towards EVAWG/SGBV and promoting other women and girls agenda.

The second segment of the training workshop was by Barrister Helen kalu, a gender rights advocate, with theme: “Existing State and National laws and policies, regional and international treaties and instruments provisions advancing the end to VAWG/SGB/HP and other women and girls human rights agenda.”

In her second lecture, she also spoke about monitoring government implementation of legislations, laws and policies and treaty provisions, elimination of VAWG/SGBV/HP and promoting the human rights agenda of women and girls.

Participants at the workshop include judicial staff of Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Women Affairs, the Office of Gender, Nigeria Police, Ikeja Command, the Civil Society Organisations and members of the press.