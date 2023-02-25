Voting yet to commence at Bwom in Plateau

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

As of 11.40 am, INEC officials were yet to resume duty at Bwom, Barkin Ladi LGA, the stranded electorate expressed anger saying they would be disenfranchised if nothing urgent is done.

The Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang whose polling unit, Rawuru is a stone throw to that of Bwom, appealed to INEC to ensure the people are allowed to vote as it was no fault of theirs that the officials did not come on time.

Meanwhile, at the Rawuru, the Senator could not vote as at 12.05 pm as BVAS could not locate his name, although the name appears on the hardcopy.

He started, “I appreciate the people for the turnout, it is a good indication that people are responding to the process but the. INEC process is being tested. My name is on the hardcopy but BVAS took 15 minutes to check my name but could not locate me. I have to allow to allow others to try and vote, I will come back to try because I don’t want to be disenfranchised.

“There were suggestions that I vote since my name is on the hardcopy but I said no, that has no place in the electoral law but however, what ever the outcome, it would be a topical issue for us.”

Meanwhile, BVAS were not capturing people at the polling units 001 Apata, 042, Bright Way Tudun Wada, all in Jos North, 015 Vwang, Vom, Jos South.