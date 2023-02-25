Voting suspended in Sandamu, as party agents disrupt process in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Voting has currently been suspended at Kasaya Ward Polling Unit 012 in Sandamu Local Government Area, Katsina State as party supporters fight dirty.

A reliable source, name withheld who spoke to Vanguard on the development said the process was disrupted by a party agent who alleged that all the vote cast at the polling unit so far has been in favour of the PDP.

“They are fighting. the polling unit is not well coordinated. We have been trying to calm them down.

“A party agent came and alleged that they are all voting for a particular party and started quarreling. The situation resulted in a fight.

“In fact, he insisted that people should stop voting. So, we advised the officials to safeguard the materials and wait until the situation is brought under control before voting continues as there are more people who are yet to cast their votes,” the source said.

Vanguard reliably gathered that if the situation continues unabated, the presiding officers of the polling unit may be left with no choice than to count the votes already cast.

Meanwhile Vanguard learnt that the election is going on smoothly in other polling units Sandamu Kasaya Ward.

As at the time of filing this report, voting is yet to resume.