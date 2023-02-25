Voting begins in Bauchi, Gombe

Voting into the presidential and National Assembly elections began amid high turnout of voters in some polling units across Bauchi and Gombe States.

Our correspondent at Boi Polling Unit 005, in Bogoro Local Government Area of the state, reports that there was impressive turnout of voters as early as 7:25 am.

NAN reports that voting and accreditation commenced at about 8:30 am in most polling units across the area amidst heavy presence of security personnel.



In Toro, Darazo, Ningi, Shira, Katagum, and Zaki LGAs there exercise also recorded large turnout of voters in most polling units.



At Pada Unit 03 in Tilde Fulani area of Toro, election officers commenced accreditation of voters who waited in an orderly manner on queues.



Also, there was high turnout of women voters at Tsangaya Kurmi Unit 002 in Darazo and Vocational Training Center 001 in Ganjuwa where the voting process was being conducted smoothly with hitches.





Mr Idris Mamuda, a voter at Tsangaya Kurmi Unit 002, said that he was accreditated within few minutes by the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).



“I am impressed with INEC conduct of the elections.



“Election officers arrived early at the polling units and the exercise commenced on good time,” he said.

Faiza Malami, a woman voter at Yayami Polling unit said she was accredited within five minutes in spite of large turnout of voters.



Similarly, Harsanu Muhammad and Idris Mamuda, who spoke at Kofar Sarki Unit, Azare, and Tsangaya Kurmi Unit 02, commended the smooth conduct of the exercise.



NAN reports, however, that there was low turn out of voters at in Dan’iya Hardo Ward of Bauchi LGA.

In Gombe metropolis, accreditation and voting began at about 8:40 in most polling units in the area.



The exercise was being conducted in a peaceful atmosphere in most units in presence of security agents deployed to maintain law and order.



The exercise also recorded high turnout of voters who patiently waited on the queues to exercise their civic right, as election officers arrived at the centres as early as 7:30 am.

Adamu Mohamned and Yaya Abdulrahman, Presiding Officers (POs) at Babana-Birni 2 and 7 polling units, said they had all the needed election materials.



Abdulrahaman said the exercise began at about 8:40 am at the unit.



However, the exercise did not commenced on time at Zulkireni 2 and Ajiya 16, in spite of large turnout of voters.



At Bajoga Unit 006, Presiding officer Solomon Shuks said that accreditation and voting commenced around 8:40 as voters were seen on queues waiting for their turn.

