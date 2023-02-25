Voters storm polling booths, as INEC officials yet to arrive

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Apprehensive voters across Lagos have stormed polling units without any Independent National Electoral Commisson, INEC, officials, yet to arrive with sensitive materials.

However, security personnel with men of the Economic Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, are seen around the polling booths.

Journalists, including both local and international observers are seen taking strategic positions for coverage.

When Vanguard visited the polling booth where the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu, will be voting, a Ward C-85 located, on Keffi Street, Alausa, Ikeja, the situation remained the same as INEC officials were no where to be found as of 9.14 am.

Voters and journalists were seen groups discussing the development and decried the lateness of the INEC officials.