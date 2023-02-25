Voters protest over shortage of House of Reps ballot papers 

Pandemonium as thugs set cast ballot papers ablaze in Lagos

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Some voters at the Open Space Dreamy Academy, Polling Unit 26, Arab Road, Kubwa, Abuja, protested over shortage of ballot paper for the House of Representatives elections.

The Polling Unit has about 365 registered voters and at the time the Presiding Officer announced that they have exhausted the ballot paper for the House of Represrntatives, only about 195 eligible voters out of the people that had written down their names were called for accreditation and voting.

It was gathered that even out of the 195, some persons that had written their names earlier had gone home to come back after to exercise their civic responsibility.

When the lady Presiding Officer anmounced that the ballot paper for the House of Representatives election had been exhausted, some of the voters protested, saying that the ballot papers for each position should correspond with the number of registered voters.

One of the voters insisted that he must be given the ballot paper for the position before he would leave the place.

Some of the electorate said they would remain at the polling unit till the end of the exercise to know the number that will be declared.