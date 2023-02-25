Voters, party agents lament non arrival of INEC officials in Abule Ado, Satellite, others

Voter in Abule Ado, Satellite Town and Alakija areas risks being disenfranchised following the late arrival of INEC officials.

As 11 05 am, INEC officials were yet to arrive at most polling units visited in the area.

Many prospective voters pleaded with INEC to send officials to their units, saying they are to be disenfranchised.

Party agents who spoke to Vanguard said it seems there is a deliberate attempt not send election officials early to their units.

Affected polling units are in Abule Ado, Satellite Town and Alakija area.

