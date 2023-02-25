Voters await INEC officials, materials at Obasanjo’s polling unit 

Voters at the former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s polling unit 2, Ward 11 located at Olushomi compound, Totoro – Sokori area of Abeokuta, were left anxious and waiting patiently for electoral materials and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC

The voters had arrived the polling booth as of 9.05a.m, just to discover INEC officials were yet arrive.

Our corespondent observed that beokuta, the Ogun State capital, was in solemn mood, with a low turnout of voters on Saturday morning as residents started trooping out to vote in today’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

It was also observed that voting commenced at polling unit 16, Ward 11 and polling unit 15, Ward 11 – both in African Church Grammar School Ita Eko -Abeokuta, around 8.40.am. and 8.48a.m respectively.

It was gathered that accreditation of voters through the BVAS took an average of three minutes per person.

At polling unit 16, the first person to be accredited via the Personal Voter Card(PVC) identification process failed repeatedly but when the Bimodal Voter’s Accreditation System(BVAS) was used for him, the process succeeded.

Aside from late arrival of the INEC officials, a wrong BVAS machine was deployed to the Obasanjo’s polling unit and when the error was discovered, it had to return to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office Magbon, Abeokuta for remedy.

At unit 35, Kemta Estate, Abeokuta, registered voters started gathering in their numbers in readiness to cast their votes.

The electoral officers arrived at the unit around 7.03 am with all the necessary materials ready, according to one of them who spoke to our reporter on condition of anonymity.