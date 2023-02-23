Vote Obi, protect your vote, expose rigging -Udeogaranya charges voters

Charles Udo Udeogaranya

A former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Charles Udeogaranya, has charged Nigerian Voters to go all out and weather the sun, heatwave, or dust to cast their vote for Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) in the presidential election.

The Ex-presidential aspirant charged the voters to equally protect their votes by ensuring that they wait behind and ensure that their votes are properly counted and the accurate result transmitted properly and recorded.

Beyond that, the politician tasked voters not to hesitate to expose any electoral malpractices they may encounter during the election, as he encourages voters to be law-abiding and eschew all manner of violent activities.

Udeogaranya who has remained consistent in his support for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, in his last press release before the presidential election, concluded by hinting that “a better Nigeria is only achievable with Peter Obi of Labour Party, as Nigeria’s next President”.