Vote Obi, Ortom, Uba, others – COSEYL urges Igbos in Benue

By Peter Duru

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, a socio-political youth group in South East geopolitical zone has called on Ndigbo living in Benue State to turn out en masse in the coming elections and vote the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the Benue North West Senatorial election, Governor Samuel Ortom, the party’s governorship candidate, Mr. Titus Uba, and with the same zeal vote Mr. Peter Obi the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP.

The President General of group, Goodluck Ibem who made the call Tuesday while addressing Igbos in Makurdi the Benue State capital urge them to take the Saturday February 25, 2023 election seriously “because it is a day we will take back our country by voting the men of integrity and transparency.”

He enjoin them to also vote for other PDP candidates for Senate, House of Representatives as well as the State House of Assembly candidates in the state.

According to him, the call for the support became necessary “because Governor Samuel Ortom in the last eight years has displayed uncommon transformational trait which demands that his preferred successor is voted to continue from where he stops and continue with his life transforming programmes and protection of the state from the terrorists who are hell-bent on sacking the true owners of the land.

“Governor Ortom as a Senator and Mr. Titus Uba as Governor of Benue State are two credible candidates who when elected will do everything humanly possible to fulfill their electoral promises, protect the state from terrorists and promote mechanised farming in the state.

“Benue State is standing tall today because Governor Samuel Ortom put his life on the line to protect her citizens from being wiped out by Fulani terrorists who felt that Benue State ancestral lands belongs to them.

“Saturday 25 February, 2023 is a date to appreciate Governor Samuel Ortom for his good works in the state which everybody including non-Indigenes living in the state are beneficiaries.

“We urge you to also vote the Labour Party, LP, for President, the PDP for Governor, Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly.

“I took time to explain all these because February 25 is a date with destiny when we will vote in good leaders that will drive home democracy dividends for the benefit of all.

“Mr. Peter Obi, Governor Ortom and Titus Uba are credible leaders who deserve our votes on Saturday March 25, and April 11, 2023. I want us all to write our names in gold by voting massively for these credible leaders.”

Responding, Comrade Ubani Uduma who said Governor Ortom had delivered purposeful leadership in the state assured the COSEYL President General that they would come out in their numbers to vote for the preferred candidates of the group.