Vote competent, transparent leaders for a better Nigeria – Catholic Bishops

…Want FG to increase circulation of new naira notes to arrest cash crunch

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

As the general elections draw near, the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, has called on Nigerians to elect transparent and transformative leaders capable of governing the nation for the common good.

The Bishops said the 2023 general elections provides the nation with yet another opportunity to elect leaders with capacity and deep understanding of the challenges confronting the nation.

According to them, “this is now the time to reject evil, greater or lesser, and wisely choose good and capable candidates at all levels”.

The Bishops gave the call in a Communique issued at the end of the first plenary meeting of the CBCN held at the CSN Resource Centre, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Durumi, in Abuja.

The communiqué tilted, “Citizens Participation In Good Governance In Nigeria”, was signed by the President, CBCN, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, Archbishop of Owerri and Secretary, Most Rev. Donatus Ogun, OSA, and made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday by Most Rev. Felix Ajakaye, Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese

The clergymen said “Our votes are precious; we must use them well, encouraging all eligible citizens to come out en masse to vote for God-fearing, honest, vibrant and transparent leaders for a better Nigeria.

“We urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and its officials to ensure that their conduct in the entire electoral process are transparent, honest and beyond reproach.

“We continue to enjoin the commission to make sure that the newly adopted technologies for accreditation, transmission and collation are transparently and sincerely deployed and not manipulated to give false results”

The communiqué called said the media have a crucial role to play in entrenching good and democratic governance, by providing the necessary information that empowers the citizens not only to engage the political class in debates on the issues that affect their lives, but also, to exercise their democratic choices and informed decisions about public issues.

On the nation’s economy challenge and its effects on the citizenry, the Bishops urged the Federal Government and its relevant agencies to immediately increase the circulation of new naira notes and make and implement adequate monetary and other relevant policies that will reduce the suffering and hardship experienced by the people.

The Bishop noted that the economy has continued to make life difficult and hard for the people, as the value of the naira continues to decline, the high cost of goods and services, including food items, continues to soar.

“The flawed implementation of the cash swap policy, which resulted in a cash crunch, has added to the ordeal, hunger, anger and frustration of the people”

The Bishops called on government to continue to stand up to their primary responsibility of safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerians.

“We enjoin all to strengthen security measures in their homes and institution. We call on all Nigerians to be law-abiding and vigilant and to shun all forms of violence and criminality”.