Vote buying: EFCC arrests 17 with bag of semovita, rice in Kano

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC said its operatives have arrested 17 suspects over alleged vote buying in Katsina and Kano states.

EFCC zonal commander in Kano, Farul Dogondaji, announced the development in an interview with NAN on Saturday.

Dogondaji said six suspects were arrested in Tofa and Ungogo LGAs of Kano state with bags of rice and semovita, while one suspect was apprehended with 60 wrappers in Bakori LGA of Katsina state.

He said the suspects were arrested while attempting to share the items during the presidential and national assembly elections, adding that they will be charged to court.

“We also arrested 10 suspects at Kofar Danagundi and Kwalli Primary School in Municipal Local Government Area,” Dogondaji added.

In a related development, the EFCC, on Friday, announced the discovery of N32.4 million suspected to be for vote buying in Lagos state.

Hours before the Friday announcement, the Rivers state police command said it arrested Chinyere Igwe, a member of the house of representatives, with $498,100 cash during a stop-and-search.